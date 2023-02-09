Canvey Island: Tributes paid to man who died after assault
- Published
A man who died after he was assaulted was a "devoted and caring father" of two young children with "a love of music", his family said.
Matt Portwood, 42, was found injured in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at 01:45 GMT on Saturday.
His family said he was a "well known and loved member of the community" who loved football, especially local teams.
Three men arrested on suspicion of his murder remain in custody.
They are a 24-year-old man from Croydon, south London, a 28-year-old man from Beckton, east London, and a 58-year-old man, of no fixed address.
Mr Portwood's family said: "Matt leaves behind his two young children who he adored greatly.
"He was a devoted and caring father to his children, there was nothing he wouldn't do for his children."
They described his love of music, "in particular his bass guitar", and said how much he enjoyed drawing with his children.
"Matt will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He will forever be in our hearts," they added.
Essex Police said Mr Portwood was attacked near The Haystack pub a short time before he was found injured.
They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.
