Southend United: St John Ambulance ends cover over debts
St John Ambulance has said it will not staff any more home games at Southend United because of outstanding fees.
The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan.
St John Ambulance has not been paid for recent home matches including the 2-0 win over York City on 4 February.
The club has said its FA Trophy match at Roots Hall on Saturday, also against York City, will still go ahead.
FA Trophy rules stipulate that home teams must lay on first aid provision.
A St John Ambulance spokesman said: "The charity has worked closely with the football club to come to an agreement regarding payment but, to date, despite many attempts, that has not been possible."
Southend chief executive Tom Lawrence apologised last month for late payment of wages to much of the staff.
He said the club wanted to move into a new stadium at Fossetts Farm, on the outskirts of the city centre, to help plug the gap in its finances.
Mr Lawrence said a bridging loan in the short term would cover the HMRC debt.
Southend is subject to a winding-up petition from HMRC which will be heard in the High Court on 1 March.
A collection of supporters groups have begun "exploratory work" to establish a phoenix club to replace Southend in the event the club faces liquidation.
Conservative Southend West MP Anna Firth told the House of Commons on Thursday the club was the "beating heart" of the city and fans were "deeply concerned for its financial viability".
The club has been asked who will be providing the first aid cover for the match on Saturday.
