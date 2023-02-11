Southend United: MP Anna Firth 'hopeful' football club will survive
- Published
A Conservative MP said she was optimistic that cash-strapped Southend United would not face liquidation.
The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan.
A winding-up petition from HMRC will be heard at the High Court on 1 March.
Southend West MP Anna Firth said she was "hopeful" the club would survive beyond that date.
"I have been working behind the scenes for months making sure that HMRC are completely aware of just how important this club is to the community here in Southend," said Ms Firth, speaking to BBC Essex.
Staff at Southend, including players, have been owed wages in recent months.
The club has been subject to repeated winding-up hearings at the High Court in recent years, including in January, but the date in March has been marked as "final".
Ms Firth said she attended the last hearing "to make sure the voice of the fans was filtered through to the barrister and the judge".
"I do think that has made a difference," said Ms Firth, who called in the House of Commons on Thursday for a debate about the financing of lower league clubs.
"If we want to see community football succeed, and I think we all do, we need a wider debate in society as to how we're going to support it."
The Shrimpers, who are sixth in the National League, are later due to host York City in the FA Trophy despite St John Ambulance announcing it will not provide first aid cover at the ground.
Boreham Wood and Darlington football clubs meanwhile have told BBC Essex Sport they have received their share of gate receipts for previous FA Trophy matches.
Ms Firth said she was due to meet the chief executive of The Shrimpers Trust supporters' group on Friday and more fans on Monday evening.
The publication of the government's long-awaited white paper, to shake up the regulation of football in the UK, is expected imminently.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk