Lidl wins appeal to build Brentwood supermarket
Lidl has won an appeal to build a town centre supermarket after plans were refused over traffic concerns.
Brentwood Borough Council, advised by the county council, had denied plans for the store and 46 flats on Wales Way, off Ongar Road.
It said a four-stage signal junction would have been needed for safety reasons, which would have caused "unacceptable impact" on traffic.
But an appeal inspector said the junction would not be necessary.
Inspector John Wilde said an alternative three-stage junction would not give rise to an unacceptable impact on highway safety, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Wilde said although the introduction of traffic signals would cause some delay, the impact upon the network would not be severe.
He also rejected Essex County Council's contention that 70% of traffic would be new to the network, preferring to adopt the suggested 30% assumption advocated by the developer.
Mr Wilde concluded that the proposed development would not compromise the achievement of air quality targets and would not present an unacceptable risk of exposure to air pollution.
The council had also rejected the plans as it had concerns about the feasibility of the developer delivering the junction, but this was also discounted by the inspector.
The developer obtained an order for a partial award of costs in relation to the air quality and deliverability grounds of refusal.
Cliff Poppy, deputy leader of Brentwood Borough Council, said he could only say discussions were ongoing between the borough council and Essex County Council.
The county council has been approached for comment.
