Essex fire crews tackle large straw stack fire in Harlow
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large straw fire.
Crews were called to the blaze covering an area 60m (197ft) by 30m (98ft) in Foster Street, near Harlow at about 17:20 GMT on Friday.
Visible from the M11, the fire was brought under control after two hours, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews remained at the scene overnight and the fire service said the cause of the blaze would be investigated once the area was safe.
