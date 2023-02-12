West Ham fan's dream pitch walk-out with Declan Rice
A football fan invited to walk out onto the pitch with West Ham's Declan Rice before kick-off said the experience "was the best day of my life".
Eight-year-old Ronnie, from Saffron Walden in Essex, has cerebral palsy and loved watching the England international so much he had an image of him put on his leg splints.
Midfielder Rice saw a social media post of Ronnie's splints and invited the youngster to join him on the pitch.
"It was like a dream," said Ronnie.
He accompanied Rice out of the tunnel and onto the pitch ahead of the match against Chelsea on Saturday which saw them draw 1-1.
Ronnie, who plays for Baddow Spartak soccability team - for both able and disabled players - and Cambridge United Cerebral Palsy FC, met the whole team, together with his younger brother Frankie and his parents Clare and Steve.
He said Rice advised him to "keep trying your hardest and carry on playing football".
"I got onto the pitch and I got all their [the team's] signatures," said Ronnie, who also had a kick-about after the game with Rice and his brother.
His brother Frankie said: "My favourite bit was going into the captain's lounge," where he got to spend time with Rice's family and his young nephews.
Steve, 35, who is also a Hammers fan, said the club and Rice were incredible and that the day would be one to remember.
"It it was unbelievable to be honest. I still think we are on a bit of a cloud nine," he said on Sunday.
"They were brilliant with Frankie as well, which is really touching, because sometimes the sibling can be put to one side.
"All of the players made a fuss of them both and then when Ronnie walked out with all the bubbles and the singing, it was just a memory for life, definitely."
Spurs-supporting Clare, 40, said: "It was incredible, they made you feel so welcome. It was like a dream come true for everyone."
"Ronnie wants to be a footballer and we've not held him back" said Steve. "That's Ronnie's dream and journey so we've supported him with that.
"All the children were included, and that's what football does really so well.
"The day he's had, if that's all he ever gets, I think Ronnie is made up for life."