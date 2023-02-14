Russell Brand writes to Michael Gove over Thameside theatre
The comedian Russell Brand has written to Michael Gove pleading with him to help save his childhood theatre.
The actor/comedian told the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities the "community should not suffer because of poor decisions" by Thurrock Council in Essex.
The Tory-run council has debts of £1.5bn and is considering selling the Thameside theatre complex in Grays.
The government said it was right the council "consider all options".
Brand, who performed at the venue as a child, said he wanted the council to accept the "viable" offer already made by the Save Your Thameside campaign.
The group wants to run the complex on the council's behalf.
"The local taxpayers should not suffer because the council lost its path investing in ideas that have not yielded fruit," wrote Brand, in the letter shared with the BBC.
"Closing the theatre would be another mistake.
"I urge you to intervene and ensure that those whose actions have put the theatre at risk are not able to close it down."
Brand, who grew up in Grays, asked Mr Gove to meet him "urgently" to discuss what his department could do to "ensure support for this vital community asset".
The council, which is in debt following a series of high-risk investments, may decide to increase council tax for residents by up to 9.99% from April.
Council leader Mark Coxshall previously said "everything is on the table" regarding the sale of assets.
A decision over the Thameside complex, which includes a 300-seat theatre, museum, community space and library, was expected in March.
A government spokesman said: "The department does not have a role in the sale of council-owned assets.
"In the context of the financial challenges facing Thurrock Council it is right that the authority, with the oversight of Essex County Council as commissioner, consider all options to improve its financial sustainability.
"It is the department's expectation that the council will consider the best interests of local residents as part of any decision in relation to asset disposal."
