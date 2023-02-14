Adrian Ellingford killed by partner's 'obsessive' ex-boyfriend, court told
- Published
An "obsessed" ex-boyfriend fatally stabbed a man who was in a "romantic relationship" with his former partner after entering her home as they slept, a jury heard.
Adrian Ellingford, 44, was stabbed twice in the back at a house on Nelson Grove, in Chelmsford in Essex, and died in the early hours of 25 July 2022.
Marek Hecko, 25 of Rookes Crescent in the city, told one witness he had "done something terrible", prosecutors said.
Mr Hecko denies murder.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Mr Hecko exhibited "stalker-like behaviour" when his relationship with Stephanie Breame ended in April 2022.
Cyrus Shroff, prosecuting, told the jury: "The prosecution say Mr Hecko still pined and obsessed about Miss Bream."
Ms Breame said she woke suddenly and turned to Mr Ellingford who made a comment about "someone having been in the house", the court heard.
He got up but collapsed at the end of the bed and she noticed two stab wounds, one with the blade still embedded in his back.
The handle of the blade was discovered downstairs and Mr Hecko's DNA was found on it, Mr Shroff told the court.
Between April and July 2022 the defendant regularly called, sent messages and searched Ms Breame's name on the internet.
He had also showed up at her workplace and home uninvited, on one occasion at the same time that Mr Ellingford was visiting her.
Ms Breame had tried to hide the romantic element of her relationship with Mr Ellingford from others because he was married, the court heard.
Prosecutors said that on the night Mr Ellingford was stabbed, the defendant had again gone to the house in Nelson Grove and saw the victim's car and then entered the home.
Mr Hecko "does not accept" going to the address that evening, the prosecution said.
'Something terrible'
CCTV showed Mr Hecko buying two bottles of wine shortly before the stabbing and officers found an empty bottle of the same wine, with Mr Hecko's fingerprints on it, next to the house in Nelson Grove, the jury heard.
A neighbour said Mr Hecko had told her he had done "something terrible", Mr Shroff told the jury.
He later told another acquaintance he was "going to prison for 20 to 25 years", the court heard.
Hours after the stabbing, Mr Hecko returned to Nelson Grove claiming to know what had happened, the prosecutor said.
He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being arrested on suspicion of murder, the court was told.
The trial continues.
