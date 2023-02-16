Mouldy flat: Basildon family moving into sixth hotel
- Published
A family-of-four say they are moving into a sixth hotel in the space of six weeks despite promises from their social housing provider over mould in their flat.
Francesca Ward's family, from Basildon, Essex, were placed in a Holiday Inn on 6 January.
The landlord, Clarion Housing, said it would remedy the mould by 15 February, but then said more checks were needed.
The government said the case was "unacceptable".
"It's just been a living nightmare," said Ms Ward, speaking to BBC Essex.
"I feel completely and utterly drained from it all - it's just so stressful."
The family were moved into their first hotel after her seven-month-old baby, Teddy, was admitted to hospital suffering with breathing difficulties.
Ms Ward, her partner, her 13-year-old daughter and Teddy are sharing one room.
The 31-year-old, a specialist computer room cleaner, said they were due to move into their sixth hotel, in Great Warley near Brentwood, on Thursday.
She said contractors arrived at their flat on Wednesday to fit a positive input ventilation unit, but refused to carry out the work because an asbestos survey was not completed.
'Apology'
Clarion Housing, which is paying for the temporary accommodation, said the family were on a waiting list for a new property.
"We apologise that the work currently under way in Ms Ward's home has been delayed," they said.
"We have identified that some further checks are required and we are prioritising this case so the household can return home as soon as possible."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which previously wrote to Clarion about other alleged failures, said the family's situation was "clearly unacceptable".
The Regulator of Social Housing estimated that up to 80,000 social homes in England were beset with serious issues including mould.
