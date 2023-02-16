Strike action planned by Harlow Council maintenance workers
A council in Essex has said up to 328 maintenance workers will walk out on strike for three days.
Staff at Harlow Trading Services (HTS) - a commercial company owned by Harlow Council - carry out street cleaning, landscaping and housing maintenance in the borough.
The industrial action by union Unite was related to pay, the council said.
In a joint HTS and council statement, they said they "appreciate that the cost of living is impacting everyone".
"We are disappointed by the industrial action that Unite are taking," the statement read.
"A further pay increase this financial year, beyond what has already been agreed nationally, is not financially sustainable at this time."
The council, which says HTS staff "do a fantastic job", expects the walk out on 21, 23 and 28 February.
The joint statement claimed HTS staff received a flat salary rate increase of £1,925 at the end of last year but that Unite had asked for a £3,000 lump sum for its members.
The Conservative-led council said it had plans "in place" to run essential services during the industrial action.
Bin collections, which are provided by the company Veolia, will not be affected.
Unite has been contacted for comment.
Refuse collectors in Harlow were due to go on strike in July last year but planned action was scrapped after workers secured a 9% pay rise.
