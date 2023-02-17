Little Totham: Six horses rescued as barn blazes

Firefighters tackling a barn fireEssex Fire and Rescue
The fire started in a barn and was prevented from reaching a nearby stable block

Six horses were led to safety after a nearby barn, containing 50 tonnes of straw, went up in flames.

The fire broke out in Little Totham, north west of Maldon, Essex, on Thursday evening.

Due to the remote location, the county's fire service brought in a water bowser to tackle the blaze in the 40m x 20m (130ft x 66ft) barn.

Crews prevented the flames spreading to the nearby stables and the horses were led out of the area, unharmed.

The fire was still being tackled at 21:30 GMT on Thursday night, and Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to the amount of straw and materials inside the premises, we expect this to be a protracted incident and crews expect to be at the scene for some time."

Essex Fire and Rescue
Fire crews said the barn was 50% alight when they arrived
Essex Fire and Rescue
The barn contained tonnes of baled straw as well as agricultural equipment

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.