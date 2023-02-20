Colchester couple complete Atlantic charity row challenge
A couple who hoped to row the Atlantic for charity have successfully completed the 3000-mile (4,828km) challenge in 66 days.
Nina and Simon Crouchman, from Colchester, Essex, took on the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in December.
But it wasn't all plain sailing for the couple, who found themselves stranded for 11 days at one point when a rudder broke.
However they said the feat was something they would "never regret".
The annual challenge brings together teams and solo rowers from all over the world, setting off from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands in December and rowing to Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua & Barbuda.
Rowing the world's second largest ocean is acknowledged as the ultimate endurance race because of levels of sleep deprivation and the strength of the waves - but promises a "life-changing achievement".
Mr and Mrs Crouchman set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December and completed the crossing on Thursday 16 February.
The couple, who have been married for 27 years and have three children, took part under the team name "Mr and Mrseas".
Mr Crouchman, 53, said the challenge had given them a better understanding of each other's limits.
"I think we have both seen how deep we can dig when we need to, when pushed to extremes," he said.
During their 66 days at sea the couple said there were some definite stand out moments.
"We lost our rudder and damaged our steering gear, so we were waiting on anchor for 11 days for some parts to be delivered," Mr Crouchman said.
"The stand out moment was when we saw that sailing boat come over the horizon with those spare parts on board.
"That - and the bit being surrounded by dolphins on Christmas morning."
Mrs Crouchman ,50, said: "We always knew it would be difficult logistically and financially but we don't regret it.
"The things we have been through along the way have just made it even better."
The couple took turns to steer their 24ft (7.3m) boat, rowing two hours on and two hours off.
After returning to dry land the couple enjoyed a well deserved treat of a Coke, burger and beer.
Mr Crouchman said: "We're still taking it all in. It's definitely going to be strange going back to work."
The couple raised money for the Samaritans, a charity Mrs Crouchman said was "close to our hearts".