North Norfolk MP calls on NATO to supply military jets to Ukraine
- Published
An MP who recently returned from Ukraine has called on NATO to supply military jets to help the country in the war with Russia.
Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk, was speaking after joining local volunteers delivering aid.
Dozens of generators, blankets and dog food were all delivered to Lyiv in an £18,000 fundraising effort.
"I think we should be doing everything we possibly can to support the Ukrainian people," Mr Baker said.
A local charity in Ukraine transported the goods to the frontline.
Mr Baker said: "There is a large call for NATO to send jets to help give the very best air cover, we have to do that, that is the only way to get a military breakthrough.
"I can't understand why you would say we will do everything we can to train pilots and then not end up helping through sending military jets.
"It just seems to me that we are moving in that direction."
The British government recently agreed to supply tanks to the Ukrainian army and to train pilots - but it has stopped short of supplying jets.
NATO said to do so would could escalate the crisis.
Rob Scammell, a businessman from North Walsham who led the mission, said: "Because Putin has switched his attacks to infrastructure there is a huge demand for generators to support individuals, medical centres, schools, hospitals and orphanages."
He thanked people in Norfolk who donated more than £18,000 to fund the aid, while some had donated generators which they had in their sheds.
He said almost a year into the conflict the mood among many was "very bleak, but everyone told us they were determined not to give in".
Ukrainian teacher Anna Kolomiichuk and her six-year-old son have been staying with Mr Baker and his family in Norfolk.
Ms Kolomiichuk travelled with the convoy and said the war had become wearing for Ukrainians, but her country was "more united than ever" and "everyone believes we will win".
"Although it is tiring, when you know what you're fighting for, you just do it and they will keep on doing it for as long as it takes," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk