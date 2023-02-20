Laindon: Hob fire renders family homeless
Firefighters have highlighted the importance of keeping your oven hob clear after cooking, following a blaze in a kitchen.
Essex fire crews were called to a house in Southwell Link, Laindon, just after 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
The ground floor was heavily smoke-logged when they arrived and the fire was extinguished by 12:05.
The fire service said the family had been made homeless due to the smoke damage.
Basildon Fire Station's watch manager, Marc Kyprianou, said: "Once you've finished cooking, please clear your hob, keeping them clear of anything that can catch alight like tea towels.
"If you can, switch it off at the wall.
"We've seen fires where the hob has accidentally been turned on - it's easily done - but keeping your hob clear after you're done using it can reduce the risk of a devastating fire."
Meanwhile, in Pitsea, firefighters extinguished a shed fire that had spread to four gardens and the rear of a house.
The fire service said crews were called to Bradbourne Way just before 12:40 on Sunday and said the fire had spread along the fence line of four gardens and was beginning to affect the windows and facias of another house.
Firefighters prevented it spreading into the house and further gardens.
The service said the cause was accidental and due to an electrical fault.
