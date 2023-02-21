Basildon Council says batteries in recycling caused refuse vehicle fire
A recycling vehicle caught fire after batteries were placed in a bin bag.
Basildon Council said it happened on Berry Lane in the town on 8 February.
Essex Fire Service was able to put the fire out as crews removed the bags from the vehicle.
The council urged residents to not place batteries in their bins "as they can cause serious, expensive damage to our vehicles, and more importantly they put our refuse workers and members of the public at risk".
"Batteries, oil, chemicals, and hot ashes can all cause fires in our vehicles. Never place these items in your waste and recycling bins," a council spokesman said.
"On this occasion it meant that supervisors, clean-up crews, and other staff had to attend, which also affects the delivery of our waste services.
"You can take batteries and all small electricals to be recycled at our Barleylands Recycling Centre or at other recycling centres for household waste."
