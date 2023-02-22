Rayleigh: Three arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed.
Officers were called to Priory Chase in Rayleigh just before 22:00 GMT on Friday, following reports a boy had been assaulted in the Asda car park.
The victim was taken to hospital, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Three males, aged 14, 16 and 19, were detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
The force asked for anyone who witnessed the assault or had any further information to contact them.
"If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us," police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk