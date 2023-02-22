Clacton: Man, 84, charged with murdering 80-year-old woman
An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found with a serious head injury.
Essex Police was called to Turpins Close, Clacton-on-Sea, shortly before 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The victim, 80, was treated by ambulance service workers at the scene but died in hospital.
John Berry, of Turpins Close, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock described it as an "isolated" incident that had "deeply affected" everyone involved in the police response.
