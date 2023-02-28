Delays at Basildon train station after act of vandalism
Early morning vandals have caused delays at a railway station in Essex.
Chip and pin card readers were damaged at Basildon, resulting in extensive queues, with windows, posterboards and the station's WiFi also hit.
C2c Rail apologised to customers and said they "have teams on the ground working on repairs and tidying up the station."
The rail company said British Transport Police arrested a suspect after identifying them on CCTV.
The railway station's ticket office is staffed during opening hours, according to the National Rail Enquiries website.
