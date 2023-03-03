Chip pan fire destroys Corringham kitchen
A kitchen was destroyed by a chip pan fire after a man accidentally left his cooker on.
The fire started at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in a bungalow in Wheatley Road in Corringham, Essex.
"A chip pan caught alight and the fire spread rapidly, destroying the kitchen and causing smoke damage throughout the property," the fire service said.
The occupant noticed the fire before his alarms went off, and got out of his house unharmed, they added.
