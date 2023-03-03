Stephen Bear jailed for sharing sex video on OnlyFans
Reality TV contestant Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner.
Bear, 33, shared CCTV footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, which was uploaded to OnlyFans.
He was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.
Ms Harrison said she had been through "absolute hell" since 2020.
Bear was also issued with a five-year restraining order at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.
Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know they were being recorded.
