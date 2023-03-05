Braintree fire: Crews remain at the scene of large barn blaze
Crews remain at the scene of a large barn fire that dozens of people reported, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to Rayne Road, Braintree, Essex, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews will remain at the incident while it "burns out safely".
The barn, that is about 33ft (10m) by 66ft (20m), was close to other buildings and was full of hay, it added.
Its control operators "received dozens of calls reporting a lot of smoke in the local area".
