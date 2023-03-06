Basildon site staff member suffers suspected heart attack
A secondary school has closed temporarily after a long-serving member of site staff died suddenly at work.
Steve Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a suspected heart attack shortly before gates opened to pupils at De La Salle School in Basildon, Essex, on Monday morning.
The school was closed and is due to fully reopen on Wednesday.
Head teacher Paul Norris said Mr Hutchinson would be "very deeply missed".
'Swift action'
"Mr Hutchinson was a well-liked and respected member of school staff and his death has impacted many members of our De La Salle community," he added.
Mr Norris said counselling services were arranged for staff and pupils affected by the incident.
He praised other school staff for their "exemplary swift action" and the emergency services who "quickly arrived" and provided their "best efforts" at the scene.
The school said it had arranged provision for pupils deemed to be vulnerable and some remote learning for students at home.
Year 11 students are expected to attend school as normal while their mock exams are ongoing.
De La Salle is a voluntary-aided Roman Catholic school with 752 pupils aged 11 to 16.
