Jaywick: New market and business centre due to open in summer
- Published
The construction of a covered market and business centre has started in earnest at a coastal village in Essex.
Contractors have begun internal fit-out work at the Sunspot centre in Jaywick Sands, which is expected to have room for 24 business units including six seafront shops, a café and event hall.
The project is part of a larger local council regeneration plan.
Conservative Tendring district councillor Mary Newton said the site would be "ideal for entrepreneurs".
"This will be a brilliant asset for the community, not just businesses but also for local residents," added Ms Newton, who is the council's cabinet member for business and economic growth.
The centre, being built at the corner of Brooklands and Lotus Way, is also due to include a bus stop, public toilet and community garden.
The £5.25m project is funded by central government, Essex County Council and the district council.
The government pledged an extra £1.18m to support the operating costs once it opens - which the council said would be "this summer".
The council's regeneration project includes plans to build 100 more "flood resilient" homes and make road and drainage improvements.
Government data from 2019 maps Jaywick Sands and the Brooklands estate as the most deprived neighbourhood in England.
