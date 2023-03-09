Harlow pond death: Second murder arrest after remains found
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year's Eve.
The body of Phillip Lewis, 59, was discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex.
Lee Clarke, 55, of Wedhey in the town, has already been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in August.
Essex Police said a 33-year-old man from Harlow was detained last month and has since been released on bail.
The force said officers had carried out hundreds of lines of inquiry including searches and surveys of five ponds and reservoirs in the town, including Netteswell Pond.
Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "These continued efforts are all going towards our aim in finding out what happened to Phil and hopefully securing justice for his family, who have been suffering greatly these past couple of months.
"Residents in Harlow may have noticed police across various areas this week as we have carried out this work.
"We have a team working on this investigation and supporting Phil's family through an extremely difficult time."
He has called for anyone with any information to come forward.
Mr Clarke, who is accused of killing Mr Lewis between 11 November and 31 December, pleaded not guilty to murder at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man, who was arrested at the same time as Mr Clarke on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, has been released on bail until later this month.
