Lower Thames Crossing project delayed by two years
The planning and construction of the UK's longest road tunnel is being pushed back by two years, the transport secretary has announced.
Work on the Lower Thames Crossing project, linking Essex and Kent, was on course to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2029.
However, Mark Harper said on Thursday that a two-year delay would help meet "inflationary pressures".
A delay to the HS2 railway project was also announced.
Mr Harper said: "This will allow more time to take into account stakeholder views and prepare an effective and deliverable plan, while helping to meet inflationary pressures and deliver the planning processes properly."
Proposals for the new 14-mile (23km) road - of which 2.6 miles (4.1km) would be underground - were accepted by the Planning Inspectorate in November and a government-appointed panel of experts was due to scrutinise the project.
Mr Harper said £800m had already been spent on the scheme.
Thurrock Council in Essex has opposed the project, claiming it would "swallow" up 11% of its green belt land, and accused project manager National Highways of "not listening" to its concerns.
A coalition of conservation groups said it could become "England's most damaging road scheme for a generation".
