Woman rescued from car submerged in Essex flood water

A woman was rescued by firefighters after a car became partially submerged in flood water.

The vehicle got stuck in a ford at Buttsbury Wash between Ingatestone and Billericay at about 18:50 GMT on Thursday.

Essex fire crews used a water sled to rescue the woman.

"This type of incident is easily avoided - if you see any flooded roads, simply do not drive through them," said crew manager Marc Kyprianou.

"This evening we've had to use a number of officers, crews and specialist units to assist at the scene, all resources which have been tied up and not available to other emergencies."

