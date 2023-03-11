Brentwood firefighters involved in crash while on call
Firefighters were involved in a crash while on their way to an emergency call.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the collision, involving one other vehicle, happened just after 21:00 GMT on Friday on London Road in Brentwood.
It said one person was freed from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. None of the firefighters were injured.
Scott Meekings, group manager at the fire service, said it was an "unfortunate incident".
He said it happened when a crew from Brentwood Fire Station were heading to an emergency call.
The person in the other vehicle was "supported by our crew throughout" and no-one had suffered any serious injuries, Mr Meekings said.
"Our crews work incredibly hard to be there for their communities, so to be involved in an incident like this has left them shaken.
"I am grateful for their professionalism and the way in which they responded immediately after the collision, in a very difficult situation," he added.
