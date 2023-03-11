Purfleet: Man dies after lorry crashes into row of houses
A man has died after a lorry crashed into a row of houses after coming off a road.
Emergency services were called to London Road in Purfleet, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said a heavy goods vehicle had left the road and collided with properties. No other vehicles were involved.
Police said a man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.
Essex Police said no-one else was injured.
The force said the road remained partially closed.
