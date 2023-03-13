Chelmsford chef guilty of murdering man in bed with ex-girlfriend
- Published
A chef has been convicted of murdering a man who was in bed with his ex-girlfriend.
Adrian Ellingford, 44, was stabbed twice in the back at a property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of 25 July last year.
Marek Hecko, of Rookes Crescent in the city, was found guilty of murder after a trial lasting about three weeks.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard how the 26-year-old still "pined and obsessed" over Stephanie Breame.
Jurors heard how Hecko was in a relationship with Ms Breame, lasting about seven months, that ended by May 2022, but he continued to message her repeatedly and carried out various internet searches of her name.
The court was told she and her mother sometimes left their patio door open downstairs overnight during the hot months last summer.
Ms Breame, who was in a romantic relationship with married Mr Ellingford, woke in bed when he made a comment about "someone" being in the house before he collapsed with a knife embedded in his back.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The attacker had fled the house, but Hecko was arrested at 07:40 BST after he turned up at the police cordon having drunk two bottles of wine, telling one police officer "I know everything".
In a statement released after the verdict, Mr Ellingford's wife Laura described him as her "amazing husband of 17 years" and a "truly brilliant" father to their children aged 10 and 12.
'Heartbreaking'
"He was brutally ripped from our lives in events that I still can't really comprehend myself or begin to explain to our boys," she said.
"Having to tell them both that their beloved dad was never coming home was the most painful and heartbreaking thing that I have ever had to do."
She said Mr Ellingford was "hard working and caring" and regularly volunteered at a scout group.
The jury returned a unanimous verdict after four hours and 30 minutes of deliberation on Monday afternoon.
Hecko is due to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday morning.
He had denied ever having contact with Mr Ellingford and being at the scene.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk