Theydon Bois: Pedestrian in 80s dies after crash involving Smart car
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died.
Essex Police said the victim, aged in his 80s, died at the scene in Poplar Row, Theydon Bois, just after 22:15 GMT on Sunday.
Officers said the suspect was driving a Smart car.
Detectives asked anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, to get in touch.
