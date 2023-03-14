Pitsea murder trial: Madison Wright 'killed by controlling partner'
- Published
A "controlling" man murdered his 30-year-old partner who was about to end their relationship, a court has heard.
The body of Madison Wright was found by police at Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex, on 30 July last year after she was missing for eight days.
Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, is on trial at Basildon Crown Court charged with murder.
"They were in a relationship up until the time of her disappearance," said prosecutor Tracy Ayling KC.
"Looking at her text messages, the crown say she was about to end that relationship, mainly because of his controlling behaviour."
Opening the case, Ms Ayling read out text messages from Ms Wright to Mr Bennett, including one which read: "I don't like that when I come in from being out you take my phone out of my pocket and look at it."
She said Ms Wright also told her partner she did not like having to video call him while she was out to prove where she was.
Ms Ayling said a message from Mr Bennett to Ms Wright read: "I think I'm jealous of the fact I might lose you."
Jurors were told Ms Wright was "at one time married" and was still in contact with her husband while in the relationship with Bennett.
The prosecutor said she had obtained a new flat in June 2022.
Ms Ayling said Mr Bennett owed money and had received a text message on 21 July which read, "Alright mate, you got that bit of money yet?".
The court was told Ms Wright's body was found covered in a pile of shrubs, branches and a fence panel.
Mr Bennett, who denies murder, cried in the dock as the trial opened.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk