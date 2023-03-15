Epping Leisure Centre building costs increase by £8.1m
Planners have been told the cost of building a new low-carbon leisure centre has increased by nearly a third.
Epping Forest District Council has appointed Pellikaan Construction as the project builder in Epping.
The Conservative members were first handed a report which estimated the cost at £33.1m - up from the £25m quote given in November 2020.
The report cited the rising price for materials, equipment fees, statutory services and design development.
'Progress'
Councillor Nigel Avey told the meeting on Monday it was still the best option given that the existing Epping Sports Centre in Hemnall Street had reached the end of its operational life.
"Delaying the project isn't feasible and may adversely impact the regeneration of other Epping sites," he said.
Planning permission was granted for the new leisure centre, to be built at the Bakers Lane car park, in October 2021 as part of the development of five sites in the town.
'Zero-carbon'
The centre is expected to include a swimming pool, learner pool, sports hall, gym and studios.
The design includes using air heat pumps and the council expects "a 58% improvement in carbon emissions" compared with "notional leisure centre buildings".
Council officers said it would provide a "zero-carbon development" and would be a major step towards created a "carbon neutral district by 2030", which also includes Chigwell, Loughton, Ongar and Waltham Abbey.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the project was due for completion in 2025.
Pellikaan Construction was also the contactor for a new leisure centre opened in Waltham Abbey.
