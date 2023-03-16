Burst water main causes disruption in Loughton

Burst water main in High Road in LoughtonStuart Minchin
Thames Water says it is working on the burst water main

A burst water main has caused disruption in a town centre in Essex.

One resident estimated water was gushing about 33ft (10m) upward at the junction of Old Station Road and High Road in Loughton.

A motorist said the burst was affecting traffic at about 08:30 GMT, while a local businessman said the issue appeared to be under control by about 12:00.

Thames Water said it was working to fix the burst water main.

Passing motorist Stuart Minchin said he watched on as a refuse lorry drove over the burst in the road at about 08:30, causing a "fountain" to gush out.

Skip twitter post by Sue 💙 🤍
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

He said other cars were "hesitant in approaching the roundabout".

Turan Kilic, director at the nearby Loughton Barber Shop, joked that it gave him a "good shower" but said that by midday the breakage seemed "under control".

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin, the businessman and former winner of The Apprentice TV programme, took this image in Loughton

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.