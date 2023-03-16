Maldon: Drink-drive suspect accused of injuring four police officers

The woman was released on bail until 2 June

Four police officers were injured while trying to arrest a woman on suspicion of drink driving, a force said.

Essex Police said the officers sustained minor injuries during the incident in Maldon Road, Maldon, shortly before 23:00 GMT on 10 March.

One of the officers feared they had suffered a broken jaw, it said.

A 33-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting emergency workers, was released on bail.

Insp Andrew Simms said the officers were being supported by managers.

He said: "This incident shows that officers are and can be assaulted just for doing their job, a job they love.

"Our officers have the right to go home uninjured after a day when they simply want to catch criminals, help people and keep our communities safe."

