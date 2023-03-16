Maldon: Drink-drive suspect accused of injuring four police officers
- Published
Four police officers were injured while trying to arrest a woman on suspicion of drink driving, a force said.
Essex Police said the officers sustained minor injuries during the incident in Maldon Road, Maldon, shortly before 23:00 GMT on 10 March.
One of the officers feared they had suffered a broken jaw, it said.
A 33-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting emergency workers, was released on bail.
Insp Andrew Simms said the officers were being supported by managers.
He said: "This incident shows that officers are and can be assaulted just for doing their job, a job they love.
"Our officers have the right to go home uninjured after a day when they simply want to catch criminals, help people and keep our communities safe."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk