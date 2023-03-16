Essex care director to go on trial accused of £151k Covid fraud
- Published
A care company director has been told she will go on trial next year accused of defrauding a local council's Covid response fund.
Caroline Hunt, 53, has pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to eight counts of fraud by false representation.
A trial was fixed for 4 March 2024.
Prosecutors have claimed Ms Hunt submitted £151,000 in invoices for services to Essex County Council that were fraudulent.
The offences allegedly happened between May and October 2020 while Ms Hunt was director for Hunt Healthcare Group.
At her crown court plea hearing on Thursday, Ms Hunt's defence barrister Katherine Lloyd said: "Ms Hunt did not make the representations as alleged."
Ms Hunt, of St Cleres Hall Lane, St Osyth, Essex, was released on unconditional bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk