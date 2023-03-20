Tendring District Council member denies racist Telegram posts
A UKIP councillor has denied posting racist, anti-semitic and anti-women posts on a messaging group, claiming "someone must be imitating" him.
Messages on an anonymous chat account allegedly linked to Tendring District Council member Peter Cawthron used the n-word to describe a black woman on the London Underground.
The account also posted that "Jews have the monopoly on fake holocausts".
The council said no formal complaint had been made.
The posts were made under the pseudonym "Whites Are The New Greens" on Telegram, an encrypted instant messaging application.
The BBC has seen posts in which images of a Tendring District Council ID badge appear, with the user's name redacted.
Also included in the post on the Telegram account was the message: "I wore this at the last council meeting."
Mr Cawthron's WhatsApp profile picture was the same as one of the profile pictures of the Telegram accounts "Whites Are The New Greens".
When approached by the BBC, Mr Cawthron said "I don't know who that is" and that he did not know what "Whites Are The New Greens" meant.
"I think someone must be imitating me," he added.
The profile pictures on Mr Cawthron's WhatsApp and the "Whites Are The New Greens" Telegram account were removed on the afternoon the BBC contacted him.
Comments posted by the Telegram account, seen by the BBC before they were deleted, include:
- "There's only one human race - the white race"
- "The Jews have the monopoly on fake holocausts"
- "One evening on a train in London, I told a black woman to get her bare feet off the seat. A white woman next to the [n-word] started defending the [n-word], so I had a row with her. Half the [expletive] carriage started having a go at me"
- "Women should only be allowed to vote for, and sit on, parish councils where they can make decisions on flowers beds [sic] and the village hall roof"
Photos appearing to show Mr Cawthron on the "Whites Are The New Greens" account were found in archived messages, campaign group Hope Not Hate said.
One shows Mr Cawthron with the same style of face mask as one worn in the main profile picture of the "Whites Are The New Greens" profile.
Hope Not Hate said it had seen thousands of messages that it claimed were posted by Mr Cawthron online.
A spokesperson for the organisation said the posts were "shocking, deeply offensive and should have no place in politics".
In a post seen by Hope Not Hate, the "Whites Are The New Greens" account said: "I'm a racist. And a racialist. And a Nazi."
Mr Cawthron was asked by the BBC if he posted this and replied: "No, I don't think so. That sounds like a fake."
A Tendring District Council spokesman said it could only investigate formal complaints made against councillors under its complaints procedure.
