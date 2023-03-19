Appeal as man, 91, dies following Epping crash
- Published
A 91-year-old man has died almost two months after being involved in a crash, police have said.
It happened on the B1393 Epping Road in Epping, Essex, at about 10:00 GMT on 30 January.
Police said three people were taken to hospital when a white Nissan Qashqai and a black Toyota Yaris crashed.
Officers confirmed the man has since died and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage to get in touch.
