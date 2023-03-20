Basildon gets £4.4m from government for creative and digital sectors
More than £4m is to be invested into turning empty properties in an Essex town into facilities for those involved in the creative and digital sectors.
Basildon Borough Council has been awarded £4.4m from the government's Cultural Investment Fund, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer announced.
Colchester Library will also receive £337,500 to create an interactive learning and play space for children.
Almost £60m is going to more than 70 organisations to improve arts access.
Beneficiaries of the latest round of funding include museums, cultural venues and public libraries across England.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the aim was to transform arts venues "as part of the government's plans to make sure everyone, no matter where they live, can access the UK's world-renowned culture".
Basildon's share of the money is intended to turn empty properties in the town centre into "a creative facility for screen and immersive digital industries", the government said.
"The project will help support businesses and freelancers working in the film, TV, gaming, VFX and animation sectors, further demonstrating the government's commitment to the creative industries as a priority growth sector."
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.
"Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth.
"This funding will support brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues and create new projects that will be at the heart of their communities."
Arts Council England will be responsible for disseminating the funding on behalf of the government.