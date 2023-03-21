Essex Rebels host 'record crowd' at women's basketball match
A sports director has thanked the "truly extraordinary" crowd said to have broken the British attendance record for a women's basketball league game.
A total 1,505 people watched Essex Rebels beat Leicester Riders at the University of Essex campus in Colchester.
The East Midlands side held a previous record of 1,312 spectators.
University director of sport Dave Parry said it was a "goosebump experience".
Organisers laid on street food, live music and a fan zone at the Essex Sport Arena ahead of the match, which also celebrated the recent International Women's Day.
The Rebels won the tightly-contested match 73-71 on 11 March.
Mr Parry said: "The Essex Rebels International Women's Day Special was a truly extraordinary occasion.
"The record-breaking crowd were treated to an intense battle between two teams of outstanding female athletes, with the result going down to the very last second of the game.
"Hundreds of children flocked to the court at the end of the game to meet their heroes in the Rebels team and will undoubtedly have been inspired, and everyone in the Essex Sport Arena shared a goosebump experience that will live very long in the memory."
The university's vice-chancellor Anthony Forster said: "This is a great achievement for women's sport, for interest in the UK in women's basketball, and especially the quality of this Essex Rebels women's basketball team."
Rebels are seventh in the WBBL standings following a 33-92 defeat on Sunday against London Lions.
The WBBL has been contacted for comment.
