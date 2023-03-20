Essex Police restrained man at Laindon social club before his death
A 31-year-old man died in hospital after being restrained by police at a social club, an inquest has heard.
Essex coroner's court heard police were called to reports of a man "allegedly acting aggressively" on 12 August 2022.
A provisional cause of death for Scott Taylor was recorded as multi-organ failure and rhabdomyolysis.
Complications arising following cocaine use "which involved physical exertion and prone restraint" was noted as a secondary cause of death.
'Mental health'
Essex Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident at Winston Social Club in Northumberland Avenue, in the Laindon area of Basildon.
The IOPC said Mr Taylor was taken to Basildon University Hospital by officers because of a delay in obtaining an ambulance.
Inspectors said in October: "Our investigation will look at the officers' use of force by restraining him with handcuffs and leg restraints; their duty of care provided to him, including consideration of mental health; and the decision to take him to hospital in a police vehicle."
The inquest - which also heard he was restrained by staff at the social club - was opened at the court in Chelmsford on Monday and was adjourned to a later date.
