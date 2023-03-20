Tilbury man who killed 'loving dad' given hospital order
- Published
A 20-year-old man who killed a "loving and devoted father" has been sentenced to a secure hospital order.
Craig North, 35, was stabbed to death in Tilbury, Essex, in January 2022 and died nine days later.
Darnel Curtin, of Chesterton Way in the town, denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.
Jurors heard how Curtin's family reported him to police two hours after Mr North was found injured.
He has been given a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.
An extra section 41 order was imposed by Judge Samantha Leigh, which means he will be held on a hospital psychiatric ward indefinitely unless discharged by a tribunal or the Ministry of Justice.
A restraining order was also imposed, meaning the defendant cannot contact two people who were involved in the case.
Curtin's trial heard he had been detained under the Mental Health Act three months before the attack.
On 2 January last year, having been released from hospital, police said he stabbed Mr North to death shortly before 21:45 GMT.
The victim was found injured by four people in Feenan Highway and a bag, containing a large blood-stained hunting-style knife carrying Curtin's DNA, was found dumped in bushes, police said.
Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, said after the trial: "Craig's death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a much-loved man."
Mr North's parents said in a statement: "Craig was our hero - he was a loving and devoted father, partner, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law and friend.
"He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk