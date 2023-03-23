Leigh-on-Sea teen who stabbed boxer had 'strong' self-defence case
A teenager who stabbed an 18-year-old boxer to death was not prosecuted for homicide because of the "strength" of his self-defence, an inquest has heard.
Luke Bellfield died from a single stab wound to the heart after a fight in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in February 2021.
Essex Coroner's Court heard Mr Bellfield chased his target down an alleyway with a 12.5in (32cm) machete.
Det Supt Scott Egerton said there was no "prospect" of a guilty murder or manslaughter jury verdict in court.
The 19-year-old defendant, from Leigh-on-Sea, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instead pleaded guilty at court to one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
'No choice'
"Mr Bellfield was about to attack the defendant with a lethal machete, and in my opinion, shared by the prosecution service, he had no choice but to take steps to defend himself," said Det Supt Egerton.
The court heard Mr Bellfield, who worked in construction and competed as a boxer, arrived with friends at Old Leigh High Street for a birthday celebration at about 17:40 GMT on 26 February.
Det Supt Egerton said he exchanged verbal threats with the defendant, then aged 17, when he spotted him near the sea wall.
Various eyewitnesses described Mr Bellfield, flanked by two other young men, chasing the defendant into Alley Dock before "swinging" a machete at him.
CCTV footage appeared to show the defendant "warding" them off with a 4.5in (11cm) flick knife, before stabbing Mr Bellfield as the victim "overextended" his swing.
Det Supt Egerton said the defendant ran away from the group and hid in nearby woodland.
Mr Bellfield is seen throwing the machete over a garden fence before friends drove him to Southend University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 19:44.
The defendant was arrested on suspicion of murder and admitted stabbing Mr Bellfield.
'Instinctive'
He told detectives he had known the victim since the age of 12, that there was a long-running and violent feud between the two families and that he was previously stabbed by Mr Bellfield's friend.
"Due to the strength of the self-defence argument there was no realistic prospect of conviction," added Det Supt Egerton, who said the defendant claimed to carry the knife for protection.
"Although he was armed with a knife himself he would have perceived to be under attack by three people and there were weapons involved by those three people.
"His actions were necessary and instinctive and he appears to lash out blindly to fend off his attackers."
A potential homicide prosecution was assessed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and reviewed by a second detective superintendent.
Det Supt Egerton added: "Sadly and tragically for all concerned, those decisions that Luke Bellfield made have ultimately led to the actions that caused his death.
"I can't describe how difficult that must be for the family of Luke Bellfield to hear."
Senior Essex coroner Lincoln Brookes recorded a narrative conclusion at the hearing in Chelmsford on Thursday and said: "Mr Bellfield's family have lost a loved one and I offer my deepest condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones, and their loss is not diminished by the findings that have been made about the circumstances of his death."
The defendant was convicted of the knife offence at Southend Magistrates' Court on 20 September 2021 and was sentenced at a later date.
He is in prison on remand awaiting trial on an unrelated charge.