Clacton pool closed over water level issues
A public swimming pool in Essex has been closed while contractors try to solve an issue with the water levels.
Clacton Leisure Centre's pool is expected to be closed until at least Monday, Tendring District Council said.
"A fault has occurred affecting the pool circulation system, meaning levels cannot be maintained without risking further damage to the equipment," a council spokesman said.
He said other facilities at the centre were unaffected and open as normal.
The spokesman said testing was taking place "to identify the specific problem, enabling repairs to take place".
"As a result the pool will be closed until at least Monday 27 March to allow these works to take place.
"A further update will be provided early next week once the results of these tests are known."
He added: "The Wellbeing Zone facilities, including sauna and steam room, are unaffected - and members are able to use the pool facilities at [the council's] other leisure centres in Walton-on-the-Naze and Dovercourt."
Mike Carran, the council's assistant director for economic growth and leisure, apologised for the inconvenience but said the closure was necessary to "prevent further damage" to the pool.
