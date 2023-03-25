Colchester: Woman honoured for trying to save stabbed rapper
- Published
A woman who tried to save the life of a stabbed rapper has been honoured with a National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) Bravery Award.
Aspiring musician Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, also known as Swizzino, died at his house on Affleck Road, Colchester, on 11 December 2020.
Neighbour Roanna White heard a commotion, kicked his door in and performed CPR, but he later died.
Essex Police said her "courage and selflessness was extraordinary".
The force said Ms White had been watching TV on the night of the attack when she heard a noise next door, at the home of Mr Siwale and his younger brother.
Police said the brother appeared at her door covered in blood and told Ms White that Mr Siwale had been attacked and needed help.
She called 999 and ran next door to see if she could help.
"The door was barricaded, so I kicked it three times and fitted through a small gap to get in," she said.
"It was pitch black, there were no lights on. I was absolutely petrified but I was running on adrenaline."
She performed CPR and was then joined by police and ambulance crews, but Mr Siwale died at the scene.
Ms White said: "I was in shock, and it wasn't until I left the property and sat in the police car that I lost it.
"Then the tears came, and the fear came. I was scared afterwards but in the moment, when I was helping somebody, I wasn't scared at all."
Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 20, were found guilty of murder and wounding with intent and given life sentences.
Presenting Ms White with her NPCC Police Public Bravery Awards' Gold Medal, deputy chief constable Andy Prophet said: "Roanna's courage and selflessness was extraordinary as she didn't know what she would be faced with when she entered the house.
"She could have potentially been in extreme danger, but thought nothing of her own safety and attempted to save the life of a man who was fatally wounded."
Ms White said she had done "what any normal person would do", but was "delighted" with her award.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk