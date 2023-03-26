Man charged over death of four people in M25 Waltham Abbey crash
- Published
A man has been charged with causing the deaths of four people by dangerous driving in a crash on the M25.
Essex Police was called to the collision near Waltham Abbey, between junctions 26 and 27, on 23 August, 2021.
The crash, involving a minibus, lorry and car, shut the road for 11 hours.
Ethan Burdett, 66, of Ipswich Haven Marina, New Cut East, Ipswich, is to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 17 May.
He has also been charged with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Essex Police says.
Abigael Muamba, 31, Dexter Augustus, 60, and Jennifer Smith, 59, all from London, died at the scene.
Lisa Gardiner, 44, also from London, died later from her injuries.
