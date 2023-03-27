Blue plaque for Princess Dinubolu unveiled in Southend
A blue plaque in honour of the first black woman said to have entered a UK beauty pageant has been unveiled.
The plaque for Princess Dinubolu at Southend Victoria Station is the latest commemorating significant female figures in Essex.
Little is known of the woman, said to be from Senegal, other than newspaper reports with no pictures in 1908.
Playwright Anne Odeke, who has produced a performance about her story, said she had "got the plaque that she deserves".
The plaque, which was revealed on Sunday, is where the princess was said to have arrived in the town on a third class carriage before the event at the Kursaal.
The unveiling was organised by the Essex Women's Commemoration Project, to mark women's historic achievements.
According to a newspaper report at the time, the princess was told not to enter the pageant by the venue's manager because of "local prejudice", after she had asked if any rules barred her from taking part.
Nonetheless, she entered not only the 'brunette' and 'best hair' categories, but also the 'blonde' category.
Success in the show depended on the response of the crowd, but Princess Dinubolu was cheered through only to the second round.
The woman's background is still unclear, with some suggesting her story was made up or a publicity stunt for the event.
Ms Odeke, who wrote and performed the play Princess Essex about Princess Dinubolu's story, was at the unveiling. She said it was very significant for Southend to unveil its first blue plaque celebrating a black woman.
"A woman who did something so amazing, so brave and full of humour as well, finally has got the plaque that she deserves," she said.
