Cooksmill Green: Two killed and one injured in A414 crash
- Published
Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-car crash in Essex, police said.
The victims were travelling in a silver Nissan Juke on the westbound carriageway of the A414 at Cooksmill Green, between Chelmsford and Ongar, at about 20:25 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the driver of a second car suffered non life-threatening injuries to his torso and legs.
No arrests have been made and the force appealed for anyone with information.
The road was closed to traffic until about 08:00 the following day.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.