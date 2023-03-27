Cooksmill Green: Two killed and one injured in A414 crash

The A414 at Cooksmill GreenGoogle
The A414 was closed to traffic until about 08:00 on the Sunday

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-car crash in Essex, police said.

The victims were travelling in a silver Nissan Juke on the westbound carriageway of the A414 at Cooksmill Green, between Chelmsford and Ongar, at about 20:25 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the driver of a second car suffered non life-threatening injuries to his torso and legs.

No arrests have been made and the force appealed for anyone with information.

The road was closed to traffic until about 08:00 the following day.

