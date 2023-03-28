England and Wales Cricket Board criticised for report on ex Essex coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been criticised after it decided not to publish a report into a former Essex coach who secretly filmed female players in changing rooms.
Matthew Hyam was sent to prison for two years and four months in September 2021 after admitting charges of making and taking indecent images of children.
The ECB commissioned an independent review into Hyam.
It said it decided not to publish it in case it identified his victims.
Hyam oversaw the women's and girls' set-up at Essex County Cricket Club until his arrest in 2020.
Police found more than 3,500 images and videos of child abuse after raiding Hyam's home in Stansted Mountfitchet.
At Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 September 2021, he admitted four counts of taking indecent images of children, three of making indecent images and five counts of voyeurism over a number of years.
The ECB-commissioned review, led by independent expert Jane Wonnacott, was completed in December and made 11 recommendations which the ECB is implementing across the cricket network.
The report itself, however, will not be published because of concerns it could lead to the identification of Hyam's victims, who have the right to lifelong anonymity.
Kyniska Advocacy, which supports the rights and welfare of women in sport, has criticised the ECB's decision not to publish and called for an independent safeguarding ombudsman in UK sport.
"We know there is a troubling lack of trust from sports communities in their national governing bodies (NGB) due to a legacy of inaction and a lack of transparency," it said.
"Not publishing this report looks like yet another example of an NGB protecting their own reputation over and above building trust with their members, and therefore not prioritising athlete wellbeing and safety."
The 11 recommendations made in the report are understood to include a review of all ECB safeguarding training, ensuring there are designated changing facilities and recommending there are "highly visible, accessible females" who players or their parents could talk to about any concerns.
An ECB spokesperson said: "The review has been thorough and while this review has not been published to protect the anonymity of victims, its findings have been shared with those victims who wanted to see it as well as relevant bodies including the ECB regulatory committee, the ECB board, and Essex County Cricket.
"All recommendations are being enacted and already form part of the ECB safeguarding strategy and county partnership agreement, safeguarding training and advice across the cricket network."
The spokesperson said Hyam was suspended from all involvement in cricket as soon as the ECB was made aware of his arrest and he remained suspended.
