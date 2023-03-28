Harlow cleaners and maintenance workers to strike again
Street cleaners and social housing maintenance workers in Essex are set for further strike action next month.
Unite the Union announced six strike days in April for staff in Harlow.
It has called for a one-off £3,000 cost of living payment and for pay bands to be regraded so they were "brought up to industry standards".
The employer, Harlow Trading Services (HTS), said it provided generous pension, sickness and holiday benefits and Unite's demands would cost £1m.
HTS is owned by Conservative-run Harlow Council and provides front-line local services.
Unite said a multi-skilled worker earned about £27,000 - which it claimed was less than in other areas of the country.
The union's general secretary Sharon Graham accused the council of "using HTS as a cover to keep these workers on second-class wages and terms and conditions.
"This is completely unacceptable to Unite."
In February, HTS said that it had seen no evidence that pay bands were lower than other areas.
The new strike dates are on 5, 6, 24, 25, 27 and 28 April.
The industrial action, also being taken by landscapers and grass cutters, will take place during local election campaigning for seats on the district council.
Household waste collections in Harlow will not be affected.
On 21 February, HTS said 150 workers walked out on the first day of strike action.
Harlow Conservatives say they want both sides to come to a position where the strike action can be suspended.
Harlow Labour, who lost control of the council in 2021, is calling for negotiations between HTS and trade unions "to bring about a speedy and equitable resolution to this dispute".
Unite said there could be further strikes if a deal was not achieved.
