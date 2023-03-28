Wethersfield: High Court injunction plan for air base migrants
- Published
A district council says it is planning to apply to the High Court to block Home Office plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF station.
Braintree District Council previously said it was approached by the government to discuss using MDP Wethersfield in Essex.
The Home Office is trying to end its reliance on hotel accommodation.
A council spokesperson said: "We are preparing to apply to the High Court for an interim injunction."
The council expects a hearing to take place within a matter of days of the papers being lodged.
"This injunction challenges the Home Office proposals to place asylum seekers at Wethersfield airfield. The papers are expected to be lodged with the High Court imminently, the spokesperson added.
"We would expect such an application would be heard within seven days and we expect the matter to be heard by the High Court before any asylum seekers are occupied on site."
The council's Conservative leader Graham Butland previously said the "isolated" location was unsuitable due to "low capacity in local services".
About 250 people attended a demonstration on Sunday at Wethersfield protesting against the government proposal.
In its most recent statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: "We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.
"The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process."
The BBC reported on Saturday that the government would make a decision about Wethersfield, and another former RAF station in Lincolnshire, in the coming weeks.
There is no longer an RAF presence at the Essex site but it is used as a Ministry of Defence Police base for various activities, including training exercises.
The airfield is not served by a bus route and is roughly 10 miles from the nearest railway station in Braintree.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk